Man left unconscious in central Edmonton neighbourhood dies in hospital

A 24-year-old man, who had been found injured and unconscious in central Edmonton earlier this week, has died.

In a news release late Friday night, Edmonton police said the victim, identified as Jeremy Morrison, died during the day in hospital.

Morrison was found by Edmonton police in the area of 106th Avenue and 96th Street at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. His injuries were described as significant.

Homicide detectives are continuing to seek information from anyone who may have been in the area late Tuesday or early Wednesday.