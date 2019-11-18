Driver killed when semi and gravel truck collide in Fox Creek, Alta.

A 56-year-old man died Saturday in a collision between a semi and a gravel truck in Fox Creek, Alta.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 43 and the intersection of 3rd Street E in the town about 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Fox Creek RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

RCMP said the semi truck was turning left off Highway 43, crossing the path of the loaded, westbound gravel truck, when the collision occurred.

The driver of the gravel truck was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

The collision is still under investigation.