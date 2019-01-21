Man, 74, killed in 2-vehicle collision near Sedgewick, Alta.

A 74-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Sedgewick, Alta., Monday.

Killam RCMP say a semi-tractor and a car collided head-on on Highway 13 and Range Road 125. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of semi had minor injuries.

Police say no charges will be laid. The name of the deceased will not be released.

Sedgewick is about 80 kilometres east of Camrose.