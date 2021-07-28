Skip to Main Content
Edmonton

Man killed in south Edmonton following confrontation with police

A man is dead and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating following a Tuesday evening confrontation at a southside hotel, says the Edmonton Police Service.

CBC News ·
Edmonton police were called to the parking lot of a hotel located near Calgary Trail and 53rd Avenue. (Dave Bajer/CBC News)

Police were called at about 9:30 p.m. to a hotel near 53rd Avenue and Calgary Trail, where a man in the parking lot was damaging vehicles and firing a gun, according to a news release.

The man ran away but was located by police about 10 minutes later a few blocks away near 54th Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

"Tactical members exited their vehicle and engaged the suspect, who then turned and fled on foot," the news release said. 

"Following a foot chase, a confrontation occurred between the suspect and police, and officers discharged their firearms."

A firearm was located at the scene, the release said.

ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police or allegations of police misconduct.

now