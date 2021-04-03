24-year-old man killed in confrontation with RCMP on O'Chiese First Nation

A man is dead and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after an RCMP shooting at an O'Chiese First Nation residence on Saturday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to a call at 9:37 a.m. about an individual yelling, screaming and jumping on a vehicle. When police arrived, they encountered an individual known to them who went back inside the residence and closed the door, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.

He said as police began the process to obtain a warrant to enter, the man came out of the home with a weapon and was shot by one of the officers. A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity will be released after next-of-kin is notified, Savinkoff said.

No RCMP officers were injured during the confrontation and ASIRT is investigating.

O'Chiese First Nation is about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.