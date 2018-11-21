36-year-old man dead after single-vehicle collision on Anthony Henday Drive

A man is dead after his truck struck a light standard on Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton Wednesday evening.

Police say the 36-year-old man was driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Anthony Henday Drive when he lost control of his 2015 Ram truck and entered the centre meridian, hitting the light standard near the Lessard Road exit.

Police responded to the call of a single-vehicle collision around 6 p.m. and the man — who was the only one in the vehicle — was declared dead at the scene.

Edmonton police continue to investigate the incident.

Police believe speed was a factor in the collision, but do not believe the man was impaired.