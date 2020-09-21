Man killed by Edmonton police Friday had loaded shotgun, ASIRT says

A 48-year-old man shot and killed by Edmonton police Friday afternoon was armed with a loaded 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Monday.

ASIRT has been assigned to investigate the shooting, which happened behind a home near 118th Avenue and 69th Street.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, Edmonton police received multiple reports of a man armed with a firearm in the alley behind the Eastglen Motor Inn and then in the backyard of a nearby home, ASIRT said in a news release Monday.

The man was identified by name and a description was provided. Several units were dispatched to the location.

Around 4:15 p.m., the first officers on scene went to the back of the residence, while others arrived in front.

At the rear of the home, the officers encountered the man.

"A confrontation occurred that resulted in the two officers discharging their service weapons, striking the man and fatally wounding him," ASIRT said.

A 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun with a single round in the chamber was recovered on scene.

Eight loose shotgun shells were found in one of the man's pockets. In another pocket, police found a fully-loaded magazine containing five rounds and another loose shotgun shell, ASIRT said.

The man was the subject of three Criminal Code court-ordered lifetime prohibitions from the possession of firearms and/or ammunition.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.