Man killed after vehicle strikes train bridge support in Sturgeon County

A man was killed Friday evening after his vehicle struck the support of a train bridge on a secondary highway northeast of Edmonton.

Morinville RCMP said a Mercedes sedan travelling westbound on Highway 633 at about 5:40 p.m. collided with the structure just east of the hamlet of Villeneuve, Alta., near Range Road 263.

Bystanders who saw the collision got the driver out of the vehicle, which caught fire after the impact.

The 42-year-old man from St. Albert, Alta., was pronounced dead by emergency health responders.

Villeneuve is about 35 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.