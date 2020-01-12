Man injured in downtown Edmonton shooting

A shooting in downtown Edmonton on Saturday afternoon sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Edmonton police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 93rd Street and 111th Avenue at about 3:40 p.m., spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said.

When downtown division officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Details about where the man was found were not available as police began their investigation.

There were no suspects in custody as of early Saturday evening.

Police do not believe there is a risk to the public, Voordenhout said.