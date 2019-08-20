Man injured in downtown Edmonton elevator mishap

A man was injured Tuesday when an elevator in a downtown Edmonton office building fell from the 9th floor to the main floor.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the Energy Square building on Jasper Avenue at 106th Street just after 1:30 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Suzzette Mellado said.

They found the man inside the elevator, Mellado said.

Alberta Health Services spokesperson Sabrina Atwal said paramedics assessed one patient in a stable condition.

No patients were transported to hospital, she said.