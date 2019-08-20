Skip to Main Content
Man injured as downtown Edmonton elevator falls nine storeys
Edmonton

A man was injured Tuesday when an elevator in a downtown Edmonton office building fell from the 9th floor to the main floor.

Fire and rescue crews called to Energy Square building just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Energy Square, a downtown Edmonton office building at Jasper Avenue and 106th Street. (Google Maps)

Fire and rescue crews were called to the Energy Square building on Jasper Avenue at 106th Street just after 1:30 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Suzzette Mellado said.

They found the man inside the elevator, Mellado said.

Alberta Health Services spokesperson Sabrina Atwal said paramedics assessed one patient in stable condition.

No patients were transported to hospital, she said.

