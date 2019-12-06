Man in custody after broken beer bottle used to divert Edmonton-bound bus

Charges are pending after a man used a broken beer bottle as a weapon to divert a bus driving into Edmonton from Fort McMurray early Friday.

Police were notified at 12:25 a.m. that a man was refusing to let the driver stop as scheduled, Morinville RCMP said in a news release.

Nine passengers, all adults, were on board at the time.

The driver was ordered to go north on 97th Street, heading from the city toward Gibbons.

Morinville RCMP located the bus on Highway 28. Several patrol vehicles from the detachment were joined by others from Fort Saskatchewan and Redwater RCMP.

The bus turned onto Highway 831 and headed toward Bruderheim.

An RCMP crisis negotiator made contact with the suspect by telephone and convinced the man to give himself up.

At about 1:50 a.m., the bus pulled over near Waskatenau, where officers took the suspect into custody without incident.

RCMP said nobody on the bus was hurt and the bus was never driven in a way that threatened other traffic.

"The safety of the passengers was the primary concern of the bus driver," Morinville RCMP Sgt. Shayne Courtorielle said in the release.

"The driver needs to be commended for his ability to remain calm. His actions contributed to the safe outcome of this incident."

The bus was driven to the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment, where the driver and passengers gave their statements.