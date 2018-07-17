Man killed in collision with gravel truck in northern Alberta

A man has died after a gravel truck collided with his SUV in northern Alberta on Tuesday.

RCMP were called to Township Road 792 and Range Road near McLennan at around 3:15 p.m., police said in a news release.

The male driver of the SUV was declared deceased on the scene.

The man driving the gravel truck was brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A collision analyst was on scene Tuesday as part of the investigation.

RCMP closed the intersection to traffic for approximately two hours Tuesday evening.

McLennan, Alta. is located approximately 430 kilometres from Edmonton.