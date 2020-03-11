Man found injured in Edmonton alley died from gunshot wound, police say

A 42-year-old man who died in hospital Monday after being found injured in an alley died of a gunshot wound, an autopsy has determined.

The victim has been identified as Kirk Dallas Powder Taylor of Edmonton and the manner of death was homicide, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Taylor was found with life-threatening injuries around 5 p.m. Monday in an alley near 96th Street and 106A Avenue in the McCauley neighbourhood.

He was treated at the scene by EMS before being taken to hospital, where he died.

Investigators are still looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident. They also want CCTV footage that police have not already obtained.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man is recovering after a shooting at a Parkdale neighbourhood residence at around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was transported by EMS to an Edmonton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a number of people were involved in the shooting in the area of 112th Avenue and 86th Street.

A male is in custody and charges are pending, police said.