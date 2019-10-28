Skip to Main Content
Man found injured after gun complaint downtown
Police were called to an apartment building near 107 Avenue and 105 Street Sunday evening

Edmonton police were called to an apartment building near 107 Avenue and 105 Street for a gun complaint on Sunday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A man was taken to hospital after police responded to a gun complaint downtown Sunday evening.

Police were called to an apartment building near 107th Avenue and 105th Street just after 6:30 p.m., Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Frank Page said. 

The victim was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Page told CBC News police were not able to confirm how the man was injured with as the investigation was was in its early stages Sunday night.   

