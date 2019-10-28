Man found injured after gun complaint downtown
A man was taken to hospital after police responded to a gun complaint downtown Sunday evening.
Police were called to an apartment building near 107 Avenue and 105 Street Sunday evening
A man was taken to hospital after police responded to a gun complaint downtown Sunday evening.
Police were called to an apartment building near 107th Avenue and 105th Street just after 6:30 p.m., Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Frank Page said.
The victim was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Page told CBC News police were not able to confirm how the man was injured with as the investigation was was in its early stages Sunday night.