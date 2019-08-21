Man found in Edmonton apartment suite died of stab wounds, autopsy finds

A man found dead last week in an Edmonton apartment was a victim of homicide, police said Wednesday.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined that Derek Cowan, 47, died as a result of being stabbed, Edmonton police said in a news release.

Downtown patrol officers responded Friday to a report of a dead man inside an apartment suite at 93rd Street and 104th Avenue.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about Cowan's death is asked to contact police.