Man found dead in Strathcona County industrial area was homicide victim

An Edmonton man whose body was found in a Strathcona County industrial area two months ago was a victim of homicide, police say.

The body of 33-year-old Aldane Mesquita was discovered Sept. 13. An autopsy was performed the next day but police did not identify the victim until Sept. 28.

Shortly after the discovery of Mesquita's body, police released two composite sketches in hopes of identifying the victim.

Police also released a photograph of a white cube van thought to be connected to the investigation.

RCMP continue to investigate Mesquita's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.