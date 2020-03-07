Man found dead in Wetaskiwin home a victim of homicide, RCMP say

A man found dead in a Wetaskiwin home this week was a victim of homicide, RCMP said Friday.

The body of Daryan Lyndon John, 22, of Kehewin Cree Nation was found inside a home in Wetaskiwin around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with John on March 2 and 3 or who has information related to the circumstances surrounding his death.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation..

The Kehewin Cree Nation reserve is near Bonnyville, which is about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.