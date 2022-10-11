Man fatally shot by RCMP southeast of Edmonton, police watchdog investigating

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot Monday by RCMP officers southeast of Edmonton.

On Monday just before 5:30 p.m., RCMP received a report that a white BMW was driving erratically on Highway 21 near the hamlet of New Sarepta, Alta. in Leduc County.

Strathcona RCMP found the vehicle in a ditch with two people helping the lone occupant, according to a police news release issued Tuesday. Officers approached the occupant and an "altercation occurred where officers discharged their firearms and the male suspect was shot," it said.

Officers provided medical assistance but the man died. A non-police firearm was located on scene but no officers were injured.

Around 3 a.m. that morning, an RCMP officer exchanged fire with the occupant of a white BMW with a stolen licence plate while conducting patrols on Highway 16 at Highway 824 in Strathcona County. The vehicle fled the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response team is investigating whether the two incidents are related and is looking into the circumstances of both officer-involved shootings.

Alberta RCMP have also initiated an internal review process to investigate what took place during the two incidents.