Man faces attempted murder charges in February assault, arson in central Edmonton

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent assault and arson that happened in mid-February, Edmonton police say.

The man was arrested without incident last week at a residence near 163rd Avenue and 100th Street, Edmonton police said Tuesday in a news release.

The man faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.

On Feb. 15, police and Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to an early morning report of a dispute and a fire at a residence near 121st Avenue and 102nd Street.

Police were told a man assaulted two women in the residence then reportedly lit the house on fire and fled on foot.

The two women, aged 31 and 72, escaped the home. EMS treated and transported them to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both women have since been released from hospital.

Officers believe the man knew the two women and are calling the attack a domestic-violence related incident.