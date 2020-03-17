Skip to Main Content
Man faces attempted murder charges in February assault, arson in central Edmonton
Edmonton

Edmonton police and fire crews responded to a February incident at a residence near 121st Avenue and 102nd Street, where a man allegedly assaulted two women in the residence then reportedly lit the house on fire.

33-year-old arrested in connection with Feb. 15 incident at a residence in Westwood

CBC News ·
Edmonton police are investigating an early morning fire on Saturday, and searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder and arson. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent assault and arson that happened in mid-February, Edmonton police say.

The man was arrested without incident last week at a residence near 163rd Avenue and 100th Street, Edmonton police said Tuesday in a news release.  

The man faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.

On Feb. 15, police and Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to an early morning report of a dispute and a fire at a residence near 121st Avenue and 102nd Street.

Police were told a man assaulted two women in the residence then reportedly lit the house on fire and fled on foot.

The two women, aged 31 and 72, escaped the home. EMS treated and transported them to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both women have since been released from hospital.

Officers believe the man knew the two women and are calling the attack a domestic-violence related incident.

