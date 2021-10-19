Man dining with family injured in targeted shooting at south Edmonton restaurant

Police are asking for help from the public after a man eating dinner with his family in a south Edmonton restaurant was injured by an assailant who fired multiple gunshots at them through a window.

The targeted shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, at a restaurant in a commercial complex near 101st Street and 12th Avenue S.W., Edmonton police said Tuesday.

The man and his family, including a nine-year-old child, were seated in a booth, police said in a news release.

Outside the restaurant, an unidentified male walked up to a window directly in front of where the family was sitting and fired multiple through the glass at them, police said.

The man sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. He was later discharged from hospital.

No other family members were hurt, police said. Restaurant staff and other patrons also escaped injury.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before getting into an SUV driven by a second suspect.

Investigators are seeking the public's assistance to help identify the two suspects. Police are also seeking information about the vehicle they were driving.