Man dies in collision west of Edmonton after fallen power lines obstruct rescue

A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision west of Edmonton on Monday.

According to an RCMP news release, a traffic enforcement officer arrived at the collision on Highway 16A and Range Road 20 in Parkland County around 6:45 p.m.

The officer radioed for help after noting injuries and seeing an individual trapped inside one of the vehicles. Parkland RCMP and other traffic unit officers attended while fire rescue and emergency medical services made their way to the scene.

Police say the trapped man was seen with "severe visible injuries" and that attempts to give first aid were hampered by fallen power lines near the vehicle.

Fortis Alberta was called and cut power to the lines, allowing emergency crews to remove the man from the vehicle and give medical assistance.

However, the man was declared dead on scene. Police will not be releasing information regarding his identity.

The lone woman in the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.