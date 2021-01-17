Man dies following early morning shooting in west Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in west Edmonton that left one man dead.

Police were called to the area of 105th Avenue and 157th Street just after 6:15 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a weapons complaint.

According to a news release, officers found a man inside a residence who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was treated and taken to hospital where he later died.

The homicide section has taken over the investigation and are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance of the neighbourhood to contact police.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.