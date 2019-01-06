Skip to Main Content
Homicide detectives investigate man's death in Westmount
A man was found dead Saturday night in a Westmount apartment complex.

Police were called to a reported "disturbance" at a building in the area of 124th Street and 110th Avenue around 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Police Service said in a media release.

When police arrived, one man was found dead. Another man, who police say is a suspect, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled. 

