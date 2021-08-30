Man dead, 6 others injured after shooting at Edmonton community hall

Edmonton police homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found dead early Sunday morning after a shooting at a community hall in the Duggan neighbourhood on the city's south side which also left six other men injured.

Around 4 a.m., southwest division officers responded to a report of a shooting at a community hall near 37th Avenue and 106th Street, police said in a news release.

Officers found a man in his 20s dead inside the hall.

The six other men who were injured during the incident were taken to hospital, five with non-life threatening injuries and one in serious condition, police said.

Police have one suspect in custody and say further updates are expected in the coming days.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.