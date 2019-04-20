Man dies in motorcycle crash near Sherwood Park

A man was found dead Saturday morning after a motorcycle crash near Sherwood Park, just east of Edmonton.

Police were called to the southbound off ramp from Yellowhead Trail westbound onto the Anthony Henday at about 8:30 a.m.

It's not yet clear how or at what time the crash happened, RCMP Spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said.

There weren't any witnesses, and no other vehicles were involved, she said.

Investigators pulled the severely damaged bike from the ditch by the off ramp on Saturday afternoon. The speedometer and mirrors were completely detached, and parts of the bike's body were caked in mud.

Strathcona County RCMP continue to investigate.

This is the second motorcycle fatality on Anthony Henday Drive in recent weeks. A 31-year-old man was killed while riding his motorbike on March 13.