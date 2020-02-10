Skip to Main Content
Man killed, five injured in head-on crash in Sturgeon County
One man is dead and five others are in hospital after a head-on collision in Sturgeon County on Sunday afternoon.

Infant, two youths among those injured in the collision

Two SUVs collided on Highway 44 near Township Road 535 south of Villeneuve, around 5:20 p.m., Morinville RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 25-year-old Parkland County man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and an infant who were also in the vehicle suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries, and were taken to hospital.

The woman driving the other SUV, along with two kids who were passengers in the vehicle, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on Highway 44 was diverted for a couple of hours while police investigated the crash.

Icy road conditions and gusty winds were reported at the time of the collision, police said, although they are continuing their investigation.

