Man, 34, dead after apparent stabbing near Edmonton Convention Centre

A 34-year-old man is dead after an apparent stabbing near the Edmonton Convention Centre Monday evening.

Edmonton police say the man's death is suspicious and the homicide section is investigating.

Police were initially called to the area east of 99th Street on Jasper Avenue by the Edmonton Convention Centre (formerly known as the Shaw Conference Centre) for a report of an altercation around 10:30 p.m.



When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who "appeared to have been stabbed," police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been taken into custody. Charges have not been laid, police said.

Police said they are looking to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of the convention centre Monday night and witnessed the altercation.

An autopsy was being conducted Tuesday.