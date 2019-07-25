Man, 36, dead after 2-vehicle collision in Sturgeon County

A 36-year-old man has died after his car collided with a semi-truck on Highway 44 near Riviere Qui Barre on Wednesday.

RCMP were called at around 3:40 p.m. after a semi travelling southbound and a car travelling northbound collided, Morinville RCMP said in a release.

The driver of the car was declared dead on scene.

The 34-year-old man driving the semi-truck, which was hauling lumber, suffered minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision.

Riviere Qui Barre is approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.