Man, 36, dead after 2-vehicle collision in Sturgeon County
Edmonton

A 36-year-old man has died after his car collided with a semi-truck on Highway 44 near Riviere Qui Barre on Wednesday.

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Sturgeon County. (David Bell/CBC)

RCMP were called at around 3:40 p.m. after a semi travelling southbound and a car travelling northbound collided, Morinville RCMP said in a release.

The driver of the car was declared dead on scene.

The 34-year-old man driving the semi-truck, which was hauling lumber, suffered minor injuries.  

RCMP continue to investigate the collision. 

Riviere Qui Barre is approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

