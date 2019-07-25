Man, 36, dead after 2-vehicle collision in Sturgeon County
A 36-year-old man has died after his car collided with a semi-truck on Highway 44 near Riviere Qui Barre on Wednesday.
Collision involved car, semi-truck near Riviere Qui Barre
RCMP were called at around 3:40 p.m. after a semi travelling southbound and a car travelling northbound collided, Morinville RCMP said in a release.
The driver of the car was declared dead on scene.
The 34-year-old man driving the semi-truck, which was hauling lumber, suffered minor injuries.
RCMP continue to investigate the collision.
Riviere Qui Barre is approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.