Man dead after skydiving crash near rural Alberta airport

A 36-year-old skydiver is dead after he crashed onto a field near the Westlock Airport, about 80 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Westlock RCMP say officers responded to reports of a skydiving crash in a field east of Hayley Lake near the small rural Alberta airport. The 36-year-old skydiver, a man from Ontario, was found dead at the scene, according to a brief RCMP news release issued Friday evening.

The Transportation Safety Board and provincial Occupational Health Services have been contacted for any further investigation. RCMP say the man's death is not considered criminal or the result of foul play.