One dead in Lloydminster shooting near Alberta-Saskatchewan border

A man shot at a Lloydminster bar Friday evening has died.

RCMP in the city that straddles Alberta's eastern border with Saskatchewan were called to the establishment at 50th Avenue at 49th Street at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The shooting victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from RCMP. An autopsy will be completed by the Office of the Chief Coroner in Saskatoon on Monday.

Local RCMP and the force's major crime unit are continuing to investigate. The area was blocked off for several hours, but has since re-opened. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, and encourage anyone with information to get in touch with police.