Man dead after apparent stabbing in southwest Edmonton

A man is dead after suffering "edged weapon" injuries in southwest Edmonton Friday night.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a seriously injured man at bus stop #4285 along Saddleback Road at around 11:20 p.m.

EMS attempted life saving measures, then transported him to hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy has not been scheduled, according to police, and officers continue to investigate.

A man was found seriously injured at this south Edmonton bus stop on Friday night. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

Residents along Saddleback Road from 112 Street to 27 Avenue are asked to review any security or dash cam footage they may have on March 25 between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.