Man dead after 3-vehicle collision south of Grande Prairie

A 34-year-old man is dead following an overnight collision involving three vehicles on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie.

A jeep, driven by the man, collided with two semi-trucks at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Grand Prairie RCMP said in a news release issued Sunday morning.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened near the turnoff to the Norbord facility, about 20 kilometres south of Grande Prairie. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for several hours after the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.