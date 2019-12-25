Man dead after Christmas day shooting near downtown Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man after a shooting in Edmonton's Queen Mary Park neighbourhood on Christmas day.

Police were called to an apartment building in the area of 107th Avenue and 117th Street after reports of shots fired at about 7:20 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene and the victim was treated by paramedics, but died shortly after, police said in a release.

Multiple people were seen leaving the scene in vehicles, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.