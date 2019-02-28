Man charged with second-degree murder in shooting death in northeast Edmonton

Murder charges have been laid in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man who was killed near the Belmont Park neighbourhood last month.

Matthew Leonard Dawson Campeau, 24, faces charges for second-degree murder and three firearm-related offences. He appeared in court Wednesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired at a residence at about 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 26.

A 42-year-old man was found dead inside. An autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

Police released Campeau's photo to the public on Feb. 28 in hopes of locating him. The next day, Campeau turned himself in to an RCMP detachment in Langley, B.C.