Man charged with murder in stabbing death at Edmonton City Centre mall

A 33-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman Wednesday night at a downtown Edmonton shopping centre.

Sheri Lynn Gauthier, 33, died after she was stabbed in the parkade of Edmonton City Centre mall late Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 11:45 p.m.

Gauthier was transported to hospital after she was found. She died in hospital.

An autopsy determined she died from stab wounds and the manner of death is homicide.

A suspect was arrested early Thursday.

The east wing of the City Centre mall at 10025 102A Ave. was closed and cordoned off with police tape for more than seven hours Thursday.

A police spokesperson told CBC News it's not known if the woman and man knew each other.