Man charged with murder, another wanted, in death of 15-year-old boy in north Edmonton

One man has been charged with murder and another wanted in relation to the death of a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday.

An autopsy Friday revealed the teen found fatally wounded in a north Edmonton parking lot was killed by a "sharp force injury," a news release from Edmonton police said Friday.

Bradley Michael Edward Almas, 21, was arrested Wednesday and has since been charged with second-degree murder.

A warrant for second-degree murder was issued for the arrest of 23-year-old Bradley Clifford Leland, also known as Bradley Durocher, 23.

Leland is believed to be in the Edmonton area, and police are asking the public for help in finding him, but caution he is believed to be dangerous and should not be approached.

Police do not believe the two men knew the teen.

Investigators are also hoping to speak with an unidentified male who was with the victim at the time of the incident, the release said.

This male may have sustained non-life-threatening injuries and fled the scene.

Officers arrived to the Rosslyn Inn and Suites parking lot at 136th Avenue and 97th Street at about 6 a.m., Wednesday, and found the teen in medical distress on the ground.

He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police did not release the teen's name.