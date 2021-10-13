Man charged with attempted murder after child stabbed repeatedly in St. Albert, Alta., home

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a child was stabbed repeatedly at a home in St. Albert, Alta., on the Thanksgiving weekend.

The man and the child were known to each other, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, RCMP in the city just outside of Edmonton went to a home in the Akinsdale neighbourhood to assist EMS with a child who had suffered "multiple stab wounds."

The child was taken to an Edmonton hospital in stable condition, police said.

Officers arrested a man at the home without incident. He was taken to an Edmonton hospital with injuries, and remains in hospital in stable condition, RCMP said.

"St. Albert RCMP want to assure the community that this was an isolated incident; all individuals were known to each other and the general public was not at risk," police said.

No other suspects are being sought.

RCMP said they won't release any other information, including the name of the accused, to protect the child and family's identity.