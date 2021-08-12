Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Whyte Avenue death

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ethan Taylor.

Edmonton police were called to Whyte Avenue and 103 Street around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 4, where they found three men injured. Two were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

Taylor died of his injuries on scene. The man with serious injuries is still in hospital, according to a Thursday police news release.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday morning.

Taylor's autopsy has been completed with police ruling the death a homicide. Police say they are still awaiting results on the cause of death.