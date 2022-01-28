Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after human remains found in Fort McMurray
RCMP have charged a 37-year-old man with several offences — including second-degree murder — in the death of a woman whose remains were found at a residence in Fort McMurray earlier this week.
Fort McMurray man charged in death of Sherri Lynn Flett, 43
RCMP have charged a 37-year-old man with several offences — including second-degree murder — in the death of a woman whose remains were found at a residence in Fort McMurray earlier this week.
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said in a news release that the remains of Sherri Lynn Flett, 43, were discovered at a home in the Grayling Terrace neighbourhood of Fort McMurray on Monday.
Flett was reported as a missing person on Jan. 16.
A 37-year-old Fort McMurray man has been charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains, unlawful confinement and additional firearms-related offences, RCMP said.
The accused is now in custody and is scheduled to attend Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Monday.