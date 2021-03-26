Man charged with 1st-degree murder in killing of central Alberta mother of twin boys

The man accused of killing a mother of two-year-old twin boys in central Alberta has been charged with first-degree murder.

Court records identified the victim as 25-year-old Kirsten Lea O'Donoghue.

Ross Arran McInnes, 27, was arrested at the crime scene in Bowden on Monday. He was remanded in custody and will make his next appearance in Didsbury court on Monday.

In a news release, RCMP identified McInnes, but refused to name O'Donoghue.

"The major crimes unit decided it would serve no public interest," Cpl. Tammy Keibel told CBC News on Friday. "It was also to protect the health and welfare of the children."

Keibel declined comment when asked if the murder was a case of domestic violence. She would only say that McInnes and O'Donoghue were known to each other.

She also would not say whether the boys were at the scene when police arrived.

A fundraising campaign to support the twins has nearly met the $50,000 goal in less than a day.

Ross McInnes, 27, has been remanded in custody and will make his next court appearance on Monday. (Ross McInnes/Facebook)

According to social media accounts, O'Donoghue worked as a unit clerk at the hospital in Sundre. Many of her friends have praised the single mother as a devoted and loving parent.

The last time O'Donoghue wrote on her Facebook page was March 4, when she asked that for her birthday donations be made to Ronald McDonald House. A month earlier she posted a photo of her sons getting cupcakes with candles.

Court records show this is not the first time McInnes has come to the attention of the justice system.

In February 2020 he was charged with assaulting a woman in Edson, Alta., and threatened to cause her death or bodily harm. The charges were withdrawn after McInnes entered into a peace bond.

In June 2015, McInnes was accused of assaulting and threatening a different woman in Edson.

He was also charged with her unlawful confinement.

Again, the charges were withdrawn after McInnes entered into a peace bond.