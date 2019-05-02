Edmonton man charged with sexual assault in attack on 81-year-old woman

A 32-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and break and enter after an early morning attack on an elderly woman in southeast Edmonton.

Edmonton police responded to a report of a sexual assault at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home near 50th Street and 25th Avenue.

Police say the suspect broke into the 81-year-old woman's residence. The woman resisted and the man fled the scene on foot.

A man was identified and arrested at a southeast residence Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.