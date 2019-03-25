Skip to Main Content
Man, 25, charged with murder in southeast Edmonton stabbing death

A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Friday in southeast Edmonton.

Suspect charged after turning himself in to police on Sunday

Edmonton police officers collected evidence on Saturday at the scene of a Friday evening stabbing death in the Lakeside Village area of southeast Edmonton. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Edmonton police have laid charges in the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man Friday in southeast Edmonton.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder as well as weapons and breach of conditions offences. He turned himself in to police on Sunday, police said in a news release Monday.

Police responded to the Lakewood Village area of the Kameyosek neighbourhood in Mill Woods around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a reported stabbing.

Officers found a 35-year-old man in medical distress inside a residence. The victim was treated by EMS then taken to hospital. He died a short time later.

An autopsy Monday determined the victim died from a stab wound. The manner of death was deemed homicide.

Police did not release the dead man's name, saying it wouldn't serve an investigative purpose.

But court documents identify the victim as Adrian Janvier.

