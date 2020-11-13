Man charged in September graffiti attack on monuments honouring fallen Edmonton officers

A man accused of defacing monuments honouring Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty in September was arrested while attempting to steal from a liquor store.

In a Friday news release, Edmonton police said a 26-year-old man was arrested Oct. 26 by a liquor store loss prevention officer.

A warrant for the arrest of the man had been issued on Sept. 19, more than two weeks after spray-painted tags were found on monuments at Constable Ezio Faraone Park, located on the north end of the High Level Bridge.

The Sept. 3 tagging incident, which included vulgar language directed at police, targeted a statue honouring Faraone and a nearby plaque honouring Const. William Nixon.

Faraone was killed on June 25, 1990. He was shot in the back as he pursued two suspects in an armed bank robbery.

Nixon was shot by a stranger in the street while patrolling his beat in 1919.

Mayor Don Iveson and the president of the Edmonton Police Association expressed dismay about the graffiti attack. In a tweet, Iveson said defacing Faraone's statue "doesn't advance the cause for social justice."

City crews were dispatched to repair the two vandalized monuments. (Juris Graney/CBC)

In the news release, police said the man had 22 outstanding criminal warrants for similar offences when the September warrant was issued.

Police said the man was charged with mischief, breach of release order and breach of undertaking.