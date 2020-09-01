Man charged in killing of senior in northeast Edmonton

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after a senior died following an unprovoked attack in northeast Edmonton last month.

Russell William Storoschuk, 68, died hours after he was attacked in the area of 118th Avenue and 42nd Street around 4 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Pedestrians called 911 after seeing an injured man near a bus shelter.

In a news release Tuesday, police said a suspect was taken into custody Saturday and later charged with second-degree murder.

Surveillance evidence obtained from businesses in the area helped investigators identify the suspect, police said.

An autopsy confirmed Storoschuk died from blunt force trauma and that the manner of death was homicide.