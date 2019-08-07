Man charged in fatal crash in south Edmonton this spring

A 28-year-old man is facing three charges in connection to a fatal crash earlier this year in south Edmonton.

The man is charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, said Edmonton police in a news release Wednesday.

He was released and scheduled to appear in court Aug. 28.

The man was driving a Jeep Wrangler north on the Queen Elizabeth II off ramp at 41 Avenue SW when he ran a red light, hitting a Kia Rio crossing the intersection.

Three adults in the Rio were taken to hospital, with a 24-year-old passenger subsequently dying.

The driver of the Wrangler was not hurt.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, police said.