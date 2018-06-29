Skip to Main Content
Man charged with first-degree murder in central Edmonton homicide

A man arrested in Calgary has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting death earlier this week inside a central Edmonton home.

A first-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with a shooting death earlier this week in Edmonton's Spruce Avenue neighbourhood. (David Bajer/CBC)

The 54-year-old man arrested Thursday morning by Calgary police was taken into custody without incident, according to a press release from the Edmonton Police Service. 

At 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, reports of gunshots brought police to a home at 113th Avenue and 103rd Street in the Spruce Avenue neighbourhood. Inside was the body of Darren Kevin Saile, 45.

An autopsy completed Wednesday determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

