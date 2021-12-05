Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the suspicious death of another man in the Balwin area.

In a release, police said officers responded at about 12:40 p.m. Friday to a weapons complaint at a residence near 67th Street and 127th Avenue.

A 23-year-old man was found dead inside the residence, police said.

Police said on Saturday homicide section detectives arrested a man in connection with the death and are not looking for any other suspects.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.