Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after suspicious death in northeast Edmonton
Edmonton police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the suspicious death of another man in the Balwin area.
Police say a 23-year-old man was found dead inside a residence Friday afternoon
In a release, police said officers responded at about 12:40 p.m. Friday to a weapons complaint at a residence near 67th Street and 127th Avenue.
A 23-year-old man was found dead inside the residence, police said.
Police said on Saturday homicide section detectives arrested a man in connection with the death and are not looking for any other suspects.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.