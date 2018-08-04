Man believed dead after falling into Brazeau reservoir southwest of Edmonton

A search and rescue mission for a man who fell over a guard rail at a central Alberta dam has turned into a recovery effort.

A 29-year-old fell into the Brazeau Reservoir early Friday morning, RCMP said in a release Saturday.

Members of the Clearwater County fire department and search teams looked for the man in the reservoir and in the North Saskatchewan River throughout the day on Friday.

On Saturday, RCMP members joined conservation officers and local firefighters in the search to recover the man's body.

Cpl. Laurel Scott could not say how or why the man fell over the rail.​

The Brazeau Reservoir is approximately 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.