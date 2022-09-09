Man arrested following northeast Edmonton stabbings charged with 2nd degree murder

The man arrested following attacks earlier this week in the Homesteader neighbourhood has been charged by Edmonton police.

Clarence Lawrence, 25, is facing a second-degree murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault, according to a police news release issued Friday.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received numerous calls that three people had been stabbed in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue. Officers found the body of one man as well as two injured women, aged 32 and 41, who were taken to hospital by paramedics with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say all three had been stabbed. Shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, police issued an update to media saying Lawrence was in custody.

An autopsy completed Friday by the Edmonton Medical Examiner determined 38-year-old Brian Berland's cause of death to be multiple stab wounds. The manner of death was homicide.

A vigil for Berland — who was from Cold Lake First Nations — was held Thursday night by his friends and family.

Police said Thursday that Lawrence knew one of the victims but did not know how or for how long they knew each other.